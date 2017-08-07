FWC investigating after new videos emerge showing fish being shot

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Fish And Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating disturbing new videos showing fish being shot.

This isn’t the first time that aquatic animals have been abused in a viral video, and now the outrage of animal cruelty is hitting a breaking point.

The new video was released Monday. It shows a man pouring beer down a fish’s throat, another was seen shooting a fish multiple times in the water and another video where a man shot what appeared to be a different fish underwater.

“First of all, you don’t want people like this on the water if you are out with your family,” said animal rights activist Russ Rector. “Professional fishermen don’t want this guy on the water.”

Rector said the men behind the current scandal are also connected to a video that surfaced last week showing a hammerhead shark being shot in the gills.

The video sparked national outrage. “That’s just totally disrespectful,” Rector said.

State investigators are not releasing the names of the men in the videos, and no arrests have been made, but the backlash is growing around the country, especially within this Facebook group which calls for a boycott of MTV’s reality show “Siesta Key.”

The show focuses on a group of young people who live near Sarasota.

Alex Kompothecras, one of the show’s stars, talked to People Magazine last week.

He told them, “There are images of me and I feel horrible.” He also said, “I am embarrassed, and it won’t happen again.”

According to People Magazine, Kompothecras deleted a video on his Instagram account, which showed a shark being shot.

When asked if Rector thinks MTV should be investigating this issue, he said, “Yes, they should be getting to the bottom of this, and look, you know as well as I do, when there is this much smoke, there is a big fire.”

The FWC is also investigating after an earlier video was uploaded of a shark being dragged behind a boat as well as another showing a hammerhead being used as a beerbong.

In a statement, the FWC said, “Law enforcement investigators and state attorneys are diligently working toward a swift and lawful resolution to this case.”

7News confirms that investigators also have these new videos that were apparently deleted off of Instagram.

A big premiere party was scheduled for the MTV reality show last week, but it was canceled after members of the cast received death threats. MTV did not return 7News’ calls for comment.

