MPS Superhero Foundation hosts kickball tournament in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The MPS Superhero Foundation hosted their first annual MPS kickball tournament in Cooper CIty.

The MPS Superhero Foundation is a parent-led nonprofit organization that aims to find a cure for Hunter’s Syndrome — a rare terminal disease that currently effects about 500 boys in the United States.

One of those afflicted is Sebastian Eestevez, and his mother, Jennifer Estevez is fighting alongside him.

“If people would please also share with their friends about this condition and about our organization, MPS Superhero,” said Jennifer Estevez. “That would be so amazing and you could be a superhero – helping us save our kids.”

The MPS superhero foundation is working to raise $2.5 million dollars to get a potential cure to human trials.

For more information, or to donate to the cause, visit https://mpssuperhero.org/

