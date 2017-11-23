Mourning visits 10 Miami families to deliver Thanksgiving meals

MIAMI (WSVN) - A former Miami Heat star made 10 local families’ Thanksgiving a little bit brighter this year.

The lucky families got the change to meet Alonzo Mourning when he paid them a visit with full Thanksgiving dinners in hand.

“It’s a good day to be loved,” he said shortly after embracing a girl.

“[We’re] happy and excited and very well loved,” said one family member.

The giveaway is part of the Mourning Family Foundation’s annual 33 Thanksgivings, which provides hundreds of meals across the area.

“We love the program, and we’re so happy to see you come to visit us on Thanksgiving,” said one family member.

Mourning said he hopes more people in the community will become involved to help families in need. “We’re trying to motivate our community, not just to give over the holidays, but be consistent givers throughout the year,” he said.

“I’m thankful for my family and God for creating my family for me, and all the opportunities I have in life,” said one girl.

“You just stay beautiful, OK?” Mourning told her.

The NBA Hall of Famer was not alone making his deliveries on Thursday. The Overtown Youth Center tagged along with him.

“We’ve got to start early, trying to teach them the understanding that, you know, this is their community,” said Mourning. “They’ve got to take care of it.”

Publix and FedEx helped distribute the hundreds of meals, guaranteeing these families have a holiday feast they’ll never forget.

For 17 years, Mourning has gone door to door delivering these dinners. He hopes that this will send a positive message to the children who go with him about what Thanksgiving is truly about.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.