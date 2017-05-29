Motorcyclist killed in Dania Beach collision

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred over Memorial Day weekend in Dania Beach.

The victim, identified Kabeer Arora, was pronounced dead at the scene after, officials said, his motorcycle struck another vehicle, Sunday, at around 1 p.m.

Investigators said Arora was riding a 2014 Ducati westbound on East Sheridan Street in the right lane while Ophelia Williams, was driving a 2016 Ford Fusion eastbound in the left lane.

According to BSO, Williams was about to turn into the shopping center on the north side of the roadway when Kabeer’s motorcycle collided with William’s car in the right lane.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue pronounced Kabeer dead at the scene at 1:13 p.m.

Detectives believe the victim’s motorcycle was traveling at a high speed, which may have contributed to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

