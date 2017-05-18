Motorcyclist hospitalized due to hit-and-run

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade police are searching for a driver who hit a motorcycle before leaving the scene.

According to police, a person driving a silver Chevy Equinox hit a motorcyclist before taking off in the area of Southwest 222nd Street and 119th Avenue.

The rider taken to the hospital in stable condition.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

