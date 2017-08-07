SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist took a frightening fall off an expressway ramp in Southwest Miami-Dade, Monday night.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the man was riding on the Don Shula Expressway when he lost control of his bike on the off ramp to Killian Parkway. He then flew off the ramp and fell between 20 to 20 feet onto the railroad tracks below.

The accident forced officials to temporarily shut down train service in the area.

The motorcyclist survived and was taken to a nearby hospital. He was conscious and talking during transport

