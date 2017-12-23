Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after, officials said, he crashed his motorcycle in South Miami-Dade, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash along Card Sound Road.

Officials said no other cars were involved.

Investigators said the victim suffered significant injuries to his face. An off-duty paramedic and a physician were the first people who arrived at the scene to render aid.

Crews transported the motorcyclist to Jackson South Community Hospital in critical condition.

