Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders took a motorcyclist to the hospital after, officials said, he and a driver collided on Collins Avenue, early Monday morning.

A witness snapped video of the aftermath as rescue crews arrived, just after 2 a.m.

The witness said the motorcyclist was alert and moving his hands when first responders arrived.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist’s condition is not yet known.

Remember, if you see news happening and can do so safely, take a picture or shoot video and send it to: senditto7@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.