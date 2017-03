FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale motorcycle officer crashed with another vehicle, Monday afternoon, officials said.

7 Skyforce captured the motorcycle on its side in the street near State Road A1A and Hall of Fame Drive.

Rescue crews took the officer to the hospital. He suffered road rash and other injuries.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.