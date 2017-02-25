Motorcycle, limo collide near Miami Seaquarium; 1 hospitalized

VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was rushed to the hospital after, officials said, a motorcycle and a limo collided in front of the Miami Seaquarium, Saturday evening.

A 7News viewer sent in cellphone video showing the motorcycle on the ground and the limo with major damage to its side.

At around 6:30 p.m., 7News cameras captured additional police cruisers responding to the scene.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, one of its responders was inside the limo and initiated CPR on the motorcyclist. The victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The 7News viewer who sent the video said it appears the limo was transporting a bridal party. The cellphone video also captured several women in light-colored evening gowns.

Authorities shut down all lanes of the Rickenbacker Causeway while they investigated. Westbound lanes were later reopened.

The closure has backed up traffic for miles, so officials urged drivers to avoid the area.

