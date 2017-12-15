Motorcycle catches fire after crashing in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcycle crashed in front of an Opa-locka home and caught fire.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the motorcycle crashed in front of a home along Opa-locka Boulevard, early Friday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where fire rescue crews were attempting to extinguish the fire.

The motorcyclist was also seen being treated and is expected to be transported to a nearby hospital.

The extent of the cyclist’s injuries and cause of the crash remains unknown.

