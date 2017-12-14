Mother speaks out after toddler who attended daycare dies of meningitis

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - The family of a child who attended a South Florida daycare and died unexpectedly from meningitis is speaking out.

Twenty-two-month-old Connor Mincey attended Carol Glassman Donaldson Center in Downtown Miami. His parents said they had taken him to see the doctor several times since late November, and each time they said medical professionals said he was OK and sent him home.

They spoke about his death for the first time on Thursday.

“Connor would come in this room, and he will melt your heart with smiles and love,” the child’s mother said. “He was a wonderful baby. He was a happy child, and to see that just taken away from me is heartbreaking.”

Mincey died Dec. 3 after he was diagnosed with bacterial meningitis.

“I blamed the hospital,” the victim’s mother said tearing up. “I think if that doctor didn’t send my child home with that fever, my child will be with me today.”

Another 2-year-old who attended the same daycare died just a week after Connor. That child was sick also.

Investigators are still conducting tests to see if the second child also died from meningitis.

The center has cooperated with the investigation. It will remain closed until officials say it’s OK.

