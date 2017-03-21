Mother sends thank-you letter to Fla. deputies who arrested her daughter

(WSVN) - A Florida sheriff’s office shared a thank you letter sent by the mother of a woman who was arrested during spring break.

According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the mother said her daughter was arrested for underage drinking on the beach.

“She was holding a can of beer on the beach. A stupid move that I warned her about before she left, but I’m just her mother, so ‘in one ear and out the other,’” the mom wrote.

She decided to write the letter to express her gratitude to deputies, who she said were kind and assured her that her daughter would get home safe, Fox 26 reports.

“The reason that I am sending this is that every officer that I talked to or that I could hear in the back ground talking to her was so nice! Firm, but nice,” the letter says. “I’m sure each one was rolling their eyes when my daughter said “Can you talk to my mom?”, but each and every officer was respectful and assured me she would get back to her house safely.”

The mom said she lives hundreds of miles away, and appreciated the reassurance about her daughter’s safety.

“I know you all have to deal with this on a daily basis, which must be completely annoying and I’m very sorry my daughter added to your workload yesterday,” she wrote. “They say you always have one child that makes you go grey early and she is mine! Thank you for saving me a few more grey hairs last night.”

You can read the whole letter here:

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.