Mother robbed in front of child increases Crime Stopper cash reward

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is raising the cash reward for anyone who can help catch the crook who robbed her in front of her 4-year-old.

The victim released photographs of her injuries she took moments after she was roughed up and robbed on Feb. 9. She told 7News she is so frustrated that an arrest has not been made as yet and is now offering up $4,000 of her own money to add to the cash reward in order to feel safe again. “I’m gonna put up an additional $4,000 for anybody that has information,” she said.

The victim was beaten and robbed in her driveway along North Bay Road. “He then picked me up and threw me into my car, over my son, and then slammed the door on us,” she said tearing up. “My son then had to revive me and he had to open the door. He had to get us to run into the house.”

Although her wounds are healing from the robbery, the victim is upset that the person who did this to her and her 4-year-old son is still out there.

“I’m frustrated. I can’t even understand,” she said. “I felt so good at first. There was headway and people cared and the the next thing I know, I’m sitting here two weeks later and my scars are healing and my stitches are out and everyone asking me, ‘So did they catch the guy?’ And all I can say is ‘no.'”

She told 7News that she is reminded of the brutal attack on a daily basis. The victim said Miami Beach Police were dusting for finger prints on a wall covered with bushes near a generator. They believe the subject was hiding there before making their move.

The home is in a gated driveway, but officials believe the robber jumped the wall before hiding near the bushes.

“I care about knowing that nobody else in two weeks from now, we’re gonna hear another person,” the victim said. “Every morning you wake up and you hear someone was assaulted, you hear someone was shot, you hear this and I wonder to myself, ‘Was that him?’ ‘Could this have been stopped?’ ‘Is there gonna be someone else?’ My friends live here. We have to find him. We have to find him. He’s a vicious man.”

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $5,000 reward.

