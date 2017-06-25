Mother of young woman shot in Miami road rage incident speaks out

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida mother opened up about her daughter’s struggle to survive, days after, police said, she was shot in the head during a road rage incident.

Nineteen-year-old Alyssa Sanchez continues to fight for her life at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she underwent brain surgery last week.

Her mother, Lisa Fraga, said her daughter, is recovering after undergoing the procedure. “I would like to let everyone know she is showing signs of improvement,” she said. “She is moving, There are signs of life.”

According to Miami Police, Sanchez was shot in the head after her boyfriend got into an argument with strangers in another car near Southwest 14th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami, Monday.

Police said Sanchez, a mother of two small children, was the only one shot in that incident.

“There’s hope. The doctors said she will live,” said Fraga.

Fraga said she welcomes continued prayers from the community during this difficult time. “This is going to be a long road ahead of us,” she said as she held back tears. “I’ve been here from day one. She’s moving her arms, moving her legs. There is going to be a disability on Alyssa. I will be there every step of the way for her.”

There have been no arrests in connection to Monday’s incident.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.