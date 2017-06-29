Mother of victim injured in triple shooting speaks out

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The mother of a 19-year-old boy injured in a triple shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade is speaking out, Thursday.

Taffany McCall was in tears as she described what happened when her son was shot the night before. “I thought I lost my son. I thought my life was ending,” she said.

According to Taffany McCall, the mother of injured victim Demetric McCall, 19, it all began when a fight broke out between her son and a woman who used to be related to the family through marriage, near 66th Street and 27th Avenue, Wednesday.

“I don’t understand why she would take it this far,” McCall said.

She said the woman initiated the fight at a store and threatened Demetric. Investigators said that’s what started the shootout.

Investigators said the woman threatened to call her boyfriend, and moments later, a car arrived to the home with three people inside.

“Once the female said, ‘I’m letting my boyfriend know,’ moments after is when the vehicle drove by to the near residence that’s there, and somebody came out of the vehicle, and somebody came out of the house,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Argemis Colome.

McCall then said a fist fight broke out between her son and another man. She then said a third person got outside of the car with a gun and opened fire. That’s when, she said, her neighbor stepped in and saved their lives.

“If he was not home, my son would’ve been dead because that guy was running behind my son with the gun, and when he shot my son, my son threw his hand up because he was trying to aim for his head,” McCall said.

The mother said her son sustained two broken arms and has bullet fragments in his chest.

The younger McCall was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center with one other shooting victim. A third victim died at the scene. According to the mom, the man who began shooting at her son was the fatal victim.

McCall said she is grateful that her son escaped with his life. However, she is worried this isn’t over. “This is a wake-up call for me and my son. We have to leave Miami because it’s not safe,” she said.

To add insult to injury, according to McCall, the woman that began the ordeal was released by police and went to visit the other survivor, and while she was there, she taunted the family. As a result, she has requested that police be present to protect her son while he finishes his recovery.

Police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this deadly shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

