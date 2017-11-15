Mother of teen targeted by suspected predator speaks out

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother said a suspected predator threatened her teenage daughter in what police are describing as the latest in a series of similar incidents.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, a man captured in a cellphone photo running through a residential street could be the same subject that, they said, they are looking for in connection to the incidents. They recently released a computerized sketch of the man.

In the past several weeks, investigators said, different children were approached by a man in a car.

Sandra Sanchez said her 17-year-old daughter was one those children. “I’m a nervous wreck,” she said.

Sanchez said the teen was confronted on Tuesday while walking home from school in the area of Northwest 15th Street.

The concerned mother said the man got out of his vehicle. “[He said], ‘Hey, girl, turn around,’ and she was ignoring him. She continued to walk,” said Sanchez.

But Sanchez said the subject did not back down. “Then he finally said, ‘If you don’t turn around within the next three seconds, I’m going to pull out my gun,'” she said.

But before he threatened her daughter, Sanchez said, she had already called her father, who was inside their family home nearby. Just as the creeper got in her face, the mother said, the teen put her smartphone to her mouth.

“That’s when she yelled and said, ‘Daddy, please come outside!'” said Sanchez.

It was at that moment that, Sanchez said, the man took off running. The high-schooler then snapped a photograph of the subject as he sprinted away.

Detectives believe Tuesday’s case is connected to previous similar instances that occurred in recent weeks along the Hiatus Road area.

“For someone to do that, it’s terrible,” said a neighborhood resident.

“That’s awful. We have a lot of kids here,” said a woman who lives nearby.

Police said they’ve located a subject who matches the description in the sketch and would like anyone with additional information to come forward.

Investigators said the subject was behind the wheel of a gray Scion.

If you have any information on any of these incidents, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

