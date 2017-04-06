Mother makes plea after son left comatose due to hit and run

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A parent is making a plea for the driver who hit her son and fled the scene.

The 28-year-old victim, Deferious Puyol, was walking to a store when he was struck by a driver who then left the scene, Friday night. He’s now in a coma.

“I just don’t feel like he deserves to be run down in the street like a dog and nobody stops,” said Devara Puyol, the victim’s mother. “He has brothers, he has sisters, nieces and nephews. I just want somebody to just come forward. It’s not easy.”

Surveillance video captured the scene near Miramar Parkway and State Road 7 as the victim was walking, at around 10 p.m., seconds before he was hit.

“He’s fighting for his life. We don’t know from day one to day two what the outcome is going to be,” Puyol said as she sobbed. “You could have stopped. You could have stopped.”

The victim’s brother, Scott Mobley also spoke on behalf of the 28-year-old. “He doesn’t deserve this,” he said. “If you know something, if anybody knows something, please, help our family out. We really hurting. We really hurting.”

Miramar Police are asking for the public’s help to solve this hit and run. “It’s really sad with how many people this affects,” said Miramar Police Officer Scott Schaller. “You know, it’s not just the person in the hospital. You’ve got relatives, friends, family that have all put their lives on hold sitting by the bed watching him suffer.”

Puyol is pleading with the public as she holds photos of the victim. “He don’t have no kids, but he’s still my child,” she said. “I don’t care if he’s 40. He’s still my child. Please.”

Officials continue to investigate this case, but they do not have a car description.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

