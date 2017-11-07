Mother in critical condition after hit-and-run in Northeast Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young mother is now fighting for her life after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Northeast Miami-Dade.

Twenty-four-year-old Beatrice Clou is now in the intensive care unit at Jackson Memorial Hospital after she was struck, Sunday evening, near Northeast Second Avenue at 117th Street.

Miami-Dade Police could be seen, Tuesday afternoon, passing out flyers in an attempt to find the driver who hit the single mother of a 3-year-old.

Clou is currently on a ventilator.

She was with her best friend Emmanuelle Moise when she was struck. Moise is still heartbroken over the situation and is hoping someone will come forward with information.

“I don’t know why. I don’t know if it’s a man or a woman,” Moise said fighting back tears. “You took my best friend — my sister. Now she’s fighting at the hospital for her life. Why? Why?”

Police are searching for a metallic blue late model Chevrolet Camaro with front end damage.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.