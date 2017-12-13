Mother in ‘Baby Lollipops’ murder trial found guilty by jury

MIAMI (WSVN) - After closing arguments Wednesday, a jury found a woman accused of killing her baby in 1990 guilty on both counts.

Attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments, Wednesday, in a nearly 30-year-old case where a mother, Ana Maria Cardona, was accused of killing her 3-year-old son Lazaro Figueroa, known as “Baby Lollipops.”

Cardona told her side of the story in court on Tuesday regarding what led to the death of her son back in November 1990.

The child’s battered and bloody body was found in the bushes outside of a Miami Beach home. Detectives called the victim “Baby Lollipops” before they could identify him based of the design on his shirt.

This is Cardona’s third murder trial. She was sentenced to death twice for her alleged role in the boy’s death.

However, both death sentence convictions were overturned.

Cardona remained silent in previous trials but took the stand this time. On Monday, she claimed that she is innocent and that her girlfriend, Olivia Gonzalez, was solely responsible for the murder.

“Olivia is an aggressive person,” Cardona said through a translator. “She’s a monster, she’s a monster.”

Her defense attorney also blames Gonzalez for the murder.

“Even if she was abusing Lazaro herself, the killing of Lazaro was the independent act of Olivia, not Ana,” said defense attorney Steven Yermish. “What killed him at that time in those days was the blow to the head at the hand of Olivia Gonzalez with a baseball bat.”

Gonzalez took a plea deal for her role in the child’s death, served time in jail and is now free.

Cardona previously said that the boy’s death was an accident. She claimed that her 3-year-old hit his head after falling from a bed, and that’s when she dumped his body.

Prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty for aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder.

“This child was being killed for years,” said prosecutor Reid Rubin. “He was being starved to death, malnourished and abused. And his little heart could have given out at any time. She intended for him to be dead.”

Rubin asked the jury to make a decision based on the evidence. “He was starved and tortured and murdered, and she is responsible,” he said, “and ladies and gentlemen, today is the day that I ask you, based on the evidence and the law, to hold her responsible to the full extent of the law.”

The jury deliberated, Wednesday afternoon and decided that Cardona is guilty on both counts.

