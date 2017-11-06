Woman arrested, charged with girl’s body found in dumpster

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested and charged a woman in the investigation of a dead girl found in a Southwest Miami-Dade dumpster.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 31-year-old Tina Farrington will face murder charges surrounding the investigation into the body of a girl found in a dumpster. Neighbors said the woman is the mother of 4-year-old Tania Paige.

Sad outcome to a young life. Proud of the work from #MDPD Homicide investigators as they will bring closure to this case soon. — Juan Perez (@JPerezMDPD) November 6, 2017

The body was found Sunday at Tuscany Place Apartments, located at 25470 SW 137th Ave.

Miami-Dade Police received the call at around 12:45 p.m. after, officials said, a resident throwing away trash discovered the body of a girl.

