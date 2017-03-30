Mother arrested in connection to middle school drug bust

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother is behind bars just days after her daughter and a classmate allegedly brought marijuana-laced gummy candies to school in Coconut Creek.

Coconut Creek Police arrested 33-year-old Christine Arguelles, Wednesday, two days after her 14-year-old daughter and her daughter’s 13-year-old classmate allegedly brought marijuana-laced gummy candies to Lyons Creek Middle School.

Arguelles appeared before Broward County Judge Michael Davis, Thursday, where she was charged with possession of THC with intent to sell, child neglect and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Since she has another child, she was charged with two counts of child neglect, according to the report.

She is being held on $117,500 bond.

Upon learning of her bond, she pleaded before the judge to lessen her bond due to alleged financial difficulties.

“I just recently moved. I’ve been under a lot of stress,” said Arguelles. “I really would plead with you to really work on the bond so I can move from here and I can get things situated and I can hire my attorney and get all the funds together. It’s going to be very difficult with such a high bond at the moment, and I plead with you and I would ask you.”

Despite her plea, her bond remained unchanged.

“I understand, ma’am, and you’re going to have the opportunity to have a bond hearing with your division judge,” explained Davis. “For today, your bonds are going to remain the same.”

Arguelles’ daughter was arrested, Tuesday, and also charged with possession with intent to sell. Her daughter’s 13-year-old classmate was also arrested and given the same charge.

According to police, her daughter took several gummies laced with THC to school with the intent to sell them to classmates.

At least three students ended up sick due to ingesting the gummies and had to be evaluated by paramedics. One of these students, a 15-year-old girl, even had to be transported to the hospital.

Police believe the student obtained the THC from her mother. However, this claim is under investigation.

A dependency hearing is set for Thursday afternoon, before Judge Kenneth Gillespie, where Arguelles is expected to have the custody of her children temporarily revoked while her criminal case moves forward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.