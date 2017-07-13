Mother arrested for neglect after waiting to call ambulance for drunk teen

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A Daytona Beach mother has been arrested after police said she waited hours to call 911 about her daughter’s continuous vomiting from drinking alcohol.

According to Fox 35, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old girl was drinking a bottle of Jack Daniels in a hotel with her mother, Theresa Adkins, before the vomiting began.

The 15-year-old told police that she made it clear to her mother that she needed to call an ambulance, to which Adkins replied that “she could not call yet.”

When Adkins finally called two hours after her daughter began feeling sick, officials entered the hotel to find the teenager unconscious.

The 15-year-old was eventually taken out on a stretcher and transported to a nearby hospital.

As far as the teen’s condition, Fox 35 reported that the girl can speak and recall the incident.

The mother has since been charged child neglect.

