Mother, 2 children hospitalized after Lauderhill hit-and-run

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother and her two young children were taken to the hospital after, police said, they were pushed off the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, Saturday morning.

Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the hit-and-run crash near Commercial Boulevard and Pine Island Road, at around 10:45 a.m.

According to investigators, the victims’ BMW crashed into a tree after the other car pushed them off the roadway and sped away.

Paramedics transported the 35-year-old woman driving the BMW, as well as her 8-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son, to Plantation General Hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said both children were wearing seat belts and were properly restrained at the time of the accident.

Police urged any witnesses to come forward with information.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

