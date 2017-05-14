Mother, 2 children among 4 hospitalized after 826 rollover wreck

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a South Florida mother, her two children and a second adult to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a rollover wreck along the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah, Sunday morning.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash took place near the Okeechobee Road Exit, at around 11:30 a.m.

Motorist Ras Acevedo said he was driving along the perimeter of the Palmetto when he saw what happened. “A guy was driving real fast in an Infiniti and smacked a Mercedes-Benz,” he said.

The Mercedes SUV which was carrying the little boys inside, rolled over on impact.

7News cameras captured the chaotic scene in the aftermath of the accident. One of the two boys who sustained injuries in the crash was seen crying as his brother held an ice pack on his head.

Moments later, first responders taped them to backboards and airlifted them to Jackson Memorial Hospital. “We landed air rescue on the 826, and we sent them off to Jackson Ryder Pediatrics so they can be assessed,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Ralph Baena.

7News captured shows the children’s mother getting off the helicopter, as paramedics wheeled in her children at the hospital. Officials said she is also a patient, and a second adult

Meanwhile, Acevedo said, the man behind the wheel of the badly damaged Infiniti that he believes caused the crash took off running, but he would not get far. “I decided to chase him, based on the witnesses, and we found him in an abandoned warehouse,” he said. “I helped the security guard make sure he didn’t leave, and luckily Hialeah Police showed up.”

The two boys and their mother were released from the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators have not provided further details about the cause of the crash and what charges the driver of the Infiniti may face.

