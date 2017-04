MIAMI (WSVN) - At least 28,000 runners represented their companies in the 33rd annual Mercedes-Benz Corporate Run, Thursday night.

The run wove its way through Downtown Miami, and afterwards the runners had a chance to hang out and enjoy a meal with fellow runners, coworkers and friends.

More than 900 companies were represented.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.