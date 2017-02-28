‘Moonlight’ star arrives home in Miami

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One of the stars of Best Picture-winner “Moonlight” arrived back home, Tuesday morning, in South Florida.

Actor Jaden Piner, who played a young version of the character “Kevin,” landed at Miami International Airport after his big weekend.

Kevin is the first friend of young Chiron, played by Alex Hibbert, to accept him for being gay.

Piner told 7News he’s extremely grateful for the opportunity to star in an Oscar-winning film. “First, I want to thank God, my parents and my grandparents,” he said. “I want to thank my people from Miami for being true. Thank you, thank you.”

When asked what’s next for the young star, he said, “Going back to school.”

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.