Monthly massive bike ride adds to Miami rush-hour traffic

MIAMI (WSVN) - A monthly bike ride will leave rush-hour commuters pulling out their hair, Friday evening.

According to a Miami.com article, thousands of bicycle riders will be participating in Miami Critical Mass, which is a ride through Miami on the last Friday of every month.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Miami Critical Mass – Friday, March 31st. Pedals up 7:15pm 🚴🏽 https://t.co/Ssz0QROGxU pic.twitter.com/a4A3GqjgKK — The Miami Bike Scene (@MiamiBikeScene) March 28, 2017

Beginning at 7:15 p.m., the route takes bicyclists thourhg Government Center through Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands, and then back to the downtown area.

#Traffic: Tonight Critical Mass rides thru Miami Beach. MBPD will LIVE tweet traffic delays starting @ 7:15PM. https://t.co/0fX13l2uTo pic.twitter.com/mKCU4zbPBm — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) March 31, 2017

The 20-mile bike ride is free to the public and has an after-party at Omni Park from 8 until 11 p.m. The tickets for the after-party can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magic-city-bike-party-tickets-33236758038

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.