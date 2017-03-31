Monthly massive bike ride adds to Miami rush-hour traffic

MIAMI (WSVN) - A monthly bike ride will leave rush-hour commuters pulling out their hair, Friday evening.
According to a Miami.com article, thousands of bicycle riders will be participating in Miami Critical Mass, which is a ride through Miami on the last Friday of every month.
Beginning at 7:15 p.m., the route takes bicyclists thourhg Government Center through Overtown, Wynwood, Little Haiti, Upper East Side, North Bay Village, North Beach, Miami Beach, Venetian Islands, and then back to the downtown area.
The 20-mile bike ride is free to the public and has an after-party at Omni Park from 8 until 11 p.m. The tickets for the after-party can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/magic-city-bike-party-tickets-33236758038
