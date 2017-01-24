Monroe Police searching for man found unconscious who escaped hospital

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Police need the public’s help locating a suspect on the run in the Florida Keys.

According to Monroe County Police, a warrant was issued for the arrest of 40-year-old William Stokes, a man who was found unresponsive behind the wheel of a car, near Key West, over the weekend.

Inside the vehicle they found cocaine, marijuana and heroin, along with a large amount of cash.

After being transported to a hospital for treatment, Stokes took off on foot and has been missing ever since.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

