Monroe County woman killed in hit-and-run crash

RAMROD KEY, Fla. (WSVN) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Ramrod Key, early Sunday morning.

The victim, 43-year-old Nehama Rena Mondzioch, was riding her bicycle southbound in the northbound bike lane of U.S. 1 when she was struck at the 26.5 mile marker by a northbound vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol Cpl. David Riso.

Mondzioch was knocked off of her bicycle and died at the scene. The driver fled and did not report the crash.

The victim was found by the side of the road by a passing Monroe County Sheriff’s sergeant at around 12:30 a.m.

FPH investigators believe Mondzioch was struck by a dark gray GMC Sierra 2500 of an unknown year. The vehicle will have extensive front-end damage on the right-hand side, which may include a broken headlight.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

