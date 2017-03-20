Monroe County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies are currently trying to locate a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Kimberly Smith, 56, was last seen at around 8:30 p.m., Thursday, after she left her Key Colony Beach home that she shares with her boyfriend, Robert Boyd.

Boyd said the couple got into an argument, and Smith left the home. Boyd expected her to return, but she did not.

Calls placed to Smith’s cellphone were greeted with voicemail messages. Deputies also called local hospitals to ensure Smith had not been injured.

Smith was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white long-sleeved shirt, sandals and a black jacket with “Scott 28” written on the back.

If you have any on Smith’s whereabouts, call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 305-289-2351.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.