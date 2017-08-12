MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office detective lost his home and possessions in a fire earlier this week, and now his fellow officers are asking for help for him and his family.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the blaze broke out Wednesday night at MCSO Detective John Underwood’s home in Marathon, destroying it entirely.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family with their goal at $20,000. If you’d like to help, click here.

