Monroe County sets up checkpoints across Keys as residents return

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County will remove the road block from the north end of the Seven Mile Bridge, Sunday morning, allowing residents and business owners to return to the Lower Keys.

Residents, business and property owners may return to the Lower Keys and Key West beginning tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. — Florida Keys Sheriff (@mcsonews) September 17, 2017

In a news release issued on Saturday, officials listed a series of checkpoints that will be in place beginning Sunday. They will limit access to parts of the Keys to residents, business owners, disaster workers and supply vehicles.

The Florida City checkpoint along U.S. 1 will remain in place. Residents and business owners must show either proof of residency or proof of business ownership.

While there will be no checkpoints along U.S. 1 in the Keys, there will be checkpoints at 21 neighborhoods in the hardest hit areas in the corridor between Marathon and Key West. Due to unsafe conditions, only residents or business owners, or people contracted to do work for those property owners, will be allowed to enter those locations.

The checkpoints will be located as follows:

District 1 – Big Pine Key to Stock Island:

Long Beach Road: Mile Marker 33

Key Deer Boulevard/Wilder Road: Mile Marker 30.5

New Found Harbor: Mile Marker 30

Ship’s Way: Mile Marker 29.5

Barry Avenue/Pirates Road: Mile Marker 28.5

State Road 4A: Mile Marker 28

West Indies Drive: Mile Marker 27.5

East and West Shore Drive: Mile Marker 25

Caribbean Drive: Mile Marker 24.5

Spanish Main Drive: Mile Marker 23

Ocean and Cutthroat Drive: Mile Marker 22.75

Drost Drive: Mile Marker 21

Crane Boulevard: Mile Marker 19

Sugarloaf Boulevard: Mile Marker 17

South Pointe Drive: Mile Marker 16.5

East and West Circle Drive: Mile Marker 15

Blue Water Drive: Mile Marker 14.5

Boca Chica Road: Mile Marker 11

Active Patrol – Blue Water Drive to Long Beach Road

Active Patrol – West Indies Drive to Ramrod Key

Active Patrol – Stock Island to Big Coppitt Key

District 4 and 5:

Coral Key: Mile Marker 63

Duck Key: Mile Marker 60

Coco Plum Drive: Mile Marker 54

Sombrero Beach Road/Anglers Drive: Mile Marker 50

Sombrero Boulevard/53rd Street: Mile Marker 50

