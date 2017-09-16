Monroe County sets up checkpoints across Keys as residents return

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County will remove the road block from the north end of the Seven Mile Bridge, Sunday morning, allowing residents and business owners to return to the Lower Keys.
In a news release issued on Saturday, officials listed a series of checkpoints that will be in place beginning Sunday. They will limit access to parts of the Keys to residents, business owners, disaster workers and supply vehicles.
The Florida City checkpoint along U.S. 1 will remain in place. Residents and business owners must show either proof of residency or proof of business ownership.
While there will be no checkpoints along U.S. 1 in the Keys, there will be checkpoints at 21 neighborhoods in the hardest hit areas in the corridor between Marathon and Key West. Due to unsafe conditions, only residents or business owners, or people contracted to do work for those property owners, will be allowed to enter those locations.
The checkpoints will be located as follows:
District 1 – Big Pine Key to Stock Island:
- Long Beach Road: Mile Marker 33
- Key Deer Boulevard/Wilder Road: Mile Marker 30.5
- New Found Harbor: Mile Marker 30
- Ship’s Way: Mile Marker 29.5
- Barry Avenue/Pirates Road: Mile Marker 28.5
- State Road 4A: Mile Marker 28
- West Indies Drive: Mile Marker 27.5
- East and West Shore Drive: Mile Marker 25
- Caribbean Drive: Mile Marker 24.5
- Spanish Main Drive: Mile Marker 23
- Ocean and Cutthroat Drive: Mile Marker 22.75
- Drost Drive: Mile Marker 21
- Crane Boulevard: Mile Marker 19
- Sugarloaf Boulevard: Mile Marker 17
- South Pointe Drive: Mile Marker 16.5
- East and West Circle Drive: Mile Marker 15
- Blue Water Drive: Mile Marker 14.5
- Boca Chica Road: Mile Marker 11
Active Patrol – Blue Water Drive to Long Beach Road
Active Patrol – West Indies Drive to Ramrod Key
Active Patrol – Stock Island to Big Coppitt Key
District 4 and 5:
- Coral Key: Mile Marker 63
- Duck Key: Mile Marker 60
- Coco Plum Drive: Mile Marker 54
- Sombrero Beach Road/Anglers Drive: Mile Marker 50
- Sombrero Boulevard/53rd Street: Mile Marker 50
Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.