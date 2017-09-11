Monroe County set to reopen entry in upper Keys to residents, business owners

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County officials are allowing entry into the upper Keys for residents and business owners only.

The re-entry will begin Tuesday at 7 a.m. in Key Largo, Tavernier and Islamorada, officials confirmed.

Monroe County to open entry into Keys at 7 a.m. Tues. for residents in Key Largo, Tavernier & Islamorada — to MM 73… — Monroe County News (@monroecounty) September 12, 2017

In order to get back into the Keys, you must have a yellow re-entry sticker or proof of residency or business ownership in one of the three cities.

Officials want to remind those returning that there are limited services, most areas do not have power or water and the cellphone service is patchy.

Crews are working to clear U.S. 1 and FDOT has inspected all the bridges along the highway. FDOT crews verified that all the bridges to Mile Marker 16 are safe to drive on, but are still waiting on reports for the remaining bridges.

