Mandatory evacuations, school closures due to Hurricane Irma to begin Wednesday in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Monroe County Schools superintendent has announced that schools will be closed from Wednesday until further notice, while county officials also ordered mandatory evacuations.

Superintendent Mark Porter made the school closures announcement in a press release, Tuesday, also adding that all meetings, including a school board meeting scheduled for Thursday, have been postponed until further notice.

Porter has requested that residents take this opportunity to prepare in case Hurricane Irma hits South Florida.

Along with the school closures, Monroe County officials announced in a news release that a mandatory evacuation notice has been issued for visitors, which is expected to begin at sunrise on Wednesday.

Officials added that an evacuation for residents will also be issued, but the time has yet to be determined. “If ever there was a storm to take seriously in the Keys, this is it,” Monroe County Emergency Management Director Martin Senterfitt said in the news release. “The sooner people leave, the better.”

Monroe County is also closing all of its government offices and county parks on Wednesday, while essential county employees, emergency management and fire rescue crews will be working.

The Monroe County Emergency Operation Center also opened at noon, Tuesday.

