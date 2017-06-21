Monroe County proposes tolls for U.S. 1 in the Florida Keys

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Tolls on U.S. 1? It might actually happen in the Keys.

At a county commission meeting in Monroe County Wednesday, commissioners voted unanimously to determine the impact that tolls may have on the highway. The intention of the proposition is to determine if a toll could generate revenue for infrastructure development and environmental projects.

However, according to the Keynoter, the Florida Department of Transportation is not a fan of the proposition.

“Under current federal and state law, the existing lanes of U.S. 1 in the Keys cannot be tolled,” FDOT spokeswoman Ivette Ruiz-Paz wrote in an email to the newspaper.

The FDOT strongly opposed efforts in 2010 and 2012 to consider a toll for the Florida Keys.

