Monroe County opens to Marathon for residents, business owners

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County is now open to Marathon at Mile Marker 47, just north of the 7 Mile Bridge. Only residents, business owners, disaster workers and supply vehicles are allowed in.

The Lower Keys and Key West will open at 7:00 a.m. on Sunday. Entry will be limited to residents, business owners, disaster workers and supply vehicles in that area, as well.

Two checkpoints, in Florida City and at Mile Marker 47, will be in place to control admittance to the Keys, the Lower Keys and Key West.

Monroe County has warned those re-entering that medical services, food, water, and electricity are extremely limited to returning residents.

There is also no functioning hospital to admit patients in the Middle or Lower Keys. Fishermen’s Hospital in Marathon is not open and the Lower Keys Medical Center in Key West only has its Emergency Room open.

The county urges returning residents to bring provisions and any necessary medications to sustain themselves for several days.

Officials said residents returning to the hardest hit areas from Mile Marker 40 to Mile Marker 10 should know that services are almost non-existent. There is a heavy law enforcement presence in that area to prevent looting and to provide security.

