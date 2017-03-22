Monroe County heads mission to remove sunken boats from ocean

MARQUESAS KEYS (WSVN) — Monroe County is leading a project dedicated to removing sunken environment-harming ships from the seabed.

Marine crews in the waters off the Keys are working to remove abandoned and deteriorating boats from the ocean. Many of the boats wound up there as Cuban migrants fled to South Florida. As the ships deteriorate, they damage the environment.

“Essentially, what we’re trying to do is get them out as whole as possible, make sure there’s no petroleum or pollution and that kind of thing, and put those on to the barge so they can be shipped back here for disposal,” said Dan Clark of the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex.

The $60,000 project is being spearheaded by the Monroe County Marine Resources Office.

The process to remove the boats is complicated and uses a crane. “They’ll grab the vessel, basically like a hand,” Clark said. “They’re picking it up gently, taking it to the surface of the water, trying to get some lines around it. Then they’ll de-water it to remove a lot of that weight.”

After the boats are drained, they are made as small as possible, so the barges can hold as many boats as possible.

“There’s a number of them out there. They really kind of interrupt and disturb the habitats that are out there and the shore lines,” said Clark.

Some boats have been underwater for years. A few of the boats have also ended up in the sand and mangroves, damaging nesting areas for aquatic animals.

Living in those habitats are rare protected birds and turtles. The islands provide a unique home for the wildlife.

Crews hope to finish the removal project before April 1, the beginning of bird nesting season. However, strong winds and high seas have slowed their efforts.

“This time of year, it’s really breezy, so we’re really timing our operations in between the windy weather, and today was an awesome day to be able to get out there,” Clark said.

Sixteen boats have been removed so far, with a goal set at 32.

“I think it’s really a good testament to folks really working together all for a common cause: to remove that marine pollution out of the Marquesas, to protect it and keep it pristine for future generations,” said Clark.

Crews plan to work throughout the weekend so they can reach their April 1 goal.

