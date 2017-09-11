Monroe County closes all entrances into Keys

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Any residents hoping to take a look at the Florida Keys will have to wait a little longer as Monroe County is, for the most part, closed to the public.

U.S.1 into the Keys has been completely shut down and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers are redirecting motorists to the Homestead Speedway where they can wait until the entrances open up. Officials have also closed Card Sound Road.

The reason for the closure is due to severe flooding in the area. Officials are also still assessing the total amount of damage, and the Department of Transportation also has to check every bridge connecting the Keys to ensure they are safe.

Little information is currently being given as deputies are not even sure of the situation in the Keys themselves. Some deputies don’t know about the conditions of their homes and have not spoken to their neighbors.

One couple, who was supposed to get married this week, had to cancel their wedding and evacuate. They were able to watch the hurricane hit the Keys through home surveillance up until about 4 p.m. Sunday, when they lost power and contact with their home cameras.

As of Monday morning, all three power companies in the Keys report total power outages for their 34,321 customers.

Some estimate it may be days until residents are able to return to Monroe.

