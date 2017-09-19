Monroe County announces opening dates for schools

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County Schools’ superintendent has announced the re-opening of schools for the county.

According to a press release, Superintendent Mark Porter has made the decision to resume school on a staggered start basis.

“The revised staggered start reopening of our schools is based on input from many sources and is supported by county and community leaders. Reopening schools is a significant step toward returning to a sense of normalcy for all of our communities. These expectations will be implemented with compassion and flexibility for students and employees,” stated Porter in the press release.

The first group of schools will reopen on Monday. These schools are:

Plantation Key School

Coral Shores High School

Key Largo School

Ocean Studies School

Treasure Village Montessori

The second group of schools will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 27, with employees reporting to work Monday and Tuesday. These schools are:

Stanley Switlik Elementary School

Marathon Middle High School

Gerald Adams Elementary School

Horace O’Bryant School

Key West Collegiate Academy

Key West High School

May Sands Montessori Charter School

Poinciana Elementary School

Sigsbee Charter School

Schools in the area most impacted by the storm are scheduled to reopen Monday, Oct. 2, with employees reporting on Thursday, Sept. 28. These schools are:

Big Pine Academy

Sugarloaf School

Officials said the schedule is subject to further revision based on necessary infrastructure improvement.

Transportation services will be restored as well but will require flexibility and modification of prior routes and timing. Officials also said any student who returns to Monroe County prior to the scheduled opening of their school, will be allowed to attend an open Monroe County School.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.