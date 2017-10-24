Monroe corrections deputy accused of stealing cop’s medication

KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A corrections deputy from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was arrested after she was accused of stealing a police officer’s prescription medication.

The victim, Key West Police Officer David Kouri, said 27-year-old Ashlie Hernandez had taken his medication from his home while she was baby-sitting for him on Monday night.

Kouri said he had just filled his prescription and had left his home for dinner before taking any medication. When he came back, Kouri counted his pills and noticed some were missing.

The officer confronted Hernandez but she denied any wrongdoing.

On Tuesday, Kouri reported the theft to MCSO detectives, who had the victim call Hernandez to discuss the missing medication.

Hernandez claimed her boyfriend had taken the medication and said she only had some of Kouri’s pills in her possession. Both Kouri and Hernandez agreed to meet at the Key West Police Department, where the deputy would return the officer’s medication.

The two met just before 4 p.m. and Hernandez gave Kouri a plastic bag containing pills. The suspect left and was confronted by deputies a short distance away.

Hernandez admitted to authorities that she had taken the pills and was arrested on two counts of possessions of a controlled substance without a prescription and one county of theft of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.