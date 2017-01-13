Moment of silence held at FLL one week after fatal shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - One week ago today, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was under siege by a lone gunman who opened fire on travelers, murdering five of them and leaving countless injured.

At 12:40 p.m., Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief and the Broward County Aviation Department hosted a Moment of Reflection at the baggage claim area inside Terminal 2 for airport employees hoping to begin the healing process from last Friday’s attack.

The time of the ceremony honors the exact time gunman 26-year-old Esteban Santiago pulled out a semi-automatic handgun from his waistband and fired shots at passengers who were waiting around Carousel 3.

Downstairs in baggage claim, Friday, travelers who spoke to 7News were very aware of the events that took place at the airport, just one week ago.

It was still business as usual at the other carousels, as travelers retrieved their bags from other carousels adjacent to Carousel 3, which has been closed ever since the attack.

“Just thinking about it, it strikes me that at any given time anything can happen,” said passenger Jose Collazo. “We gotta be aware at all times as passengers. Everything has changed since 9/11, and unfortunately we have to be more aware and have more security at the airports nowadays.

FLL Moment of Reflection . . . Today, we honored the five victims from last Friday’s shooting. pic.twitter.com/xdjW3Fevn3 — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 13, 2017

Airport officials hope to reopen Carousel 3, Friday afternoon. Over the past week, they have changed the carpet and the paint in the area.

Friday’s ceremony will give airport employees the opportunity to reflect on the events of the past week and begin the healing process.

However, for the people who were waiting in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, on Jan. 6, their lives have now changed forever.

