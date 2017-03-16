Mom holds ‘nurse-in’ after feeling singled out for breastfeeding at Sunrise IKEA

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman who believed she had been called out by IKEA management for breastfeeding her baby organized a nurse-in with fellow mothers, Thursday, in an effort to normalize breastfeeding.

According to shopper Amanda McLaughlin, while she was breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter, Tuesday morning, the music inside of an IKEA Home Furnishings, located at 151 N.W. 136th Ave. in Sunrise, suddenly stopped, and an announcement came over the P.A. system.

But it wasn’t an announcement on any specials that day.

The announcement let customers know that there was a private room inside of the store where nursing mothers could go to breastfeed.

This, according to McLaughlin, left her feeling uncomfortable, singled out and ashamed for doing something that should be completely shameless.

After the incident, she took to social media to organize a “nurse-in,” Thursday morning.

In less than 24 hours, the store reached out to her directly, explaining that the announcement was a prerecorded message played throughout the day on a loop.

“I really thought it was directed at me, initially,” explained McLaughlin. “The manager explained that it was not, that it was on a loop.”

The store claims to be one of the most family-friendly stores in the world, and they encourage mothers to breastfeed openly. The store even offers free baby food to children and free disposable bibs at the restaurant.

“IKEA supports the mother’s right to breastfeed openly,” said a manager, “and at all IKEA stores, we support breastfeeding. We have baby care facilities where parents can unwind with their little ones. There’s soft seating available, and there’s a diaper changing station with free diapers, as well.”

Despite the misunderstanding, the store still offered to help McLaughlin organize the event, made complete with a complimentary breakfast. When Thursday morning came around, over 30 women, including McLaughlin, joined together inside the IKEA to discuss the incident.

Although the incident was a misunderstanding, management took suggestions from the women on how to make their shopping experience more inclusive and enjoyable.

One of the complaints heard from some of the mothers was in regards to the store’s breast feeding station, which is not located in an ideal place to feed their children, they said.

“If they do have a private feeding room area, that it actually be one and not under a bio hazard box,” said McLaughlin.

The management team concluded the event by reassuring the women that they are welcome to openly breastfeed wherever they want in the store, not only in the restaurant.

The store added that they will take all of these concerns into consideration and hope to make some changes in the near future.

