Mom allegedly beat kids for only buying Mother’s Day card

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Jacksonville mother is facing two charges of child abuse after allegedly beating her daughters because they only bought her a card on Mother’s Day.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said 42-year-old India Martin attacked one of her daughter’s with a metal broom and punched her other daughter in the face. She then allegedly kicked the girls out of the house.

WJXT reported Friday that a neighbor saw them outside and called police. The neighbor told the TV station that girls were crying and terrified and said their mom had a bad day. The girls’ ages were not released.

Martin, who works as a teaching assistant at a local high school, was arrested Sunday and released Tuesday after posting a $30,000 bond. Its unclear if she had retained an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.