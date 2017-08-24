Mom accused of DUI while picking up child from school

LADY LAKE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman told police officers to take her to jail after they stopped her on suspicion of driving under the influence while taking her daughter home from school.

Lady Lake police tell WKMG TV in Orlando that multiple people called 911 Tuesday afternoon to report a vehicle swerving and driving erratically. An officer stopped 34-year-old Annette Nesbitt, who couldn’t provide her ID, registration or proof of insurance.

An arrest affidavit says Nesbitt had just picked the child up from school. When the officer asked if she saw a problem driving erratically with her child in the car, she said, “I’m a terrible, horrible mom.”

She refused a sobriety test, adding “just take me to jail.”

She’s charged with DUI and child endangerment. No lawyer is listed on records.

