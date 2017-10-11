Model: former Dolphins O-line coach ‘used my body as cocaine platter’

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A model who posted the video of a former Miami Dolphins offensive line coach snorting a white substance spoke to a local radio station for the first time since the scandal.

Las Vegas model Kijuana Nige was interviewed by The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Wednesday morning, which lasted at least 20 minutes. The interview focused on the video Nige posted of former Dolphins offensive line coach, Chris Foerster, snorting three lines of a white substance at a desk.

According to Nige, Foerster used her body as a “cocaine platter.”

The model said in the interview that her reason for releasing the video was to exemplify the inequality in the world. “How was he even given the opportunity to resign?” Nige said in the radio interview. “Seriously, how would you give him the opportunity to resign after having such footage surface in the first place?”

She continues, “Let’s be honest here: If this was an African-American man — not even just an African, he could be a Mexican, anything like that. If you was a minority, they would fire him.”

According to Nige, the two were in a six-week relationship, and Foerster sent her the video from his cell phone. The two met, Nige said, when the team was in California for preseason training.

Nige said that her and a friend planned to videotape Foerster before the former coach sent the video to the model. “I was surprised,” said Nige. “Like, who would do that?”

Nige adds that if she were getting paid millions of dollars, she would not compromise her job.

