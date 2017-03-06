Mobile home catches fire in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyforce flew over the scene along Northwest 79th street and 36th Avenue.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the trailer park, right before 6 a.m., Monday.

Three units are currently working to extinguish the flames.

No injuries have been reported.

