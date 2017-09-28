Mobile home catches fire in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire Rescue crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Miami Gardens.

Crews responded to the home off Ives Dairy Road near 199th Street and 38th Avenue, sometime before 6 a.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof.

As a result, Ives Dairy Road is shut down east and westbound at 37th Avenue.

Firefighters seem to have the fire under control. However, the home appears to be completely gutted.

No injuries have been reported.

