MMA fighter Aaron Rajman killed in West Boca Raton home invasion

WEST BOCA RATON, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are investigating after a local mixed martial arts fighter was killed during a home invasion.

Known for his fight and faith, MMA fighter Aaron Rajman would turn to YouTube to post videos to talk about his daily routine.

“I’m somewhat of an observant Jew,” he said in one of his videos. “I start my day praying and learning and reading a little bit of the Torah, a little bit of the scripture, and from there, I like to get to the gym.”

However, on July 4, Rajman would not make it to the gym after a deadly home invasion the night before.

According to Palm Beach County deputies, a group of men went into Rajman’s home at around 10:30 p.m., Monday. An argument broke out and Rajman was fatally shot.

“He was very strong in his faith, and he was a very good person,” said Rabbi Zalman Bukiet. “This was a special young man who had a heart of gold. It’s a tragedy and extremely painful for them and painful for everybody that knew him.”

The young featherweight MMA fighter was ranked 26th in his class in Florida, and 85th in the Southeast.

Rajman won several amateur titles and turned pro in 2016. His dedication and determination to continue climbing the ranks was captured in an interview done just nine months before his death.

“Keep my head in the right spot and life in the right spot, and God willing, have lots of success in this sport. This is what I love to do, you know?” he said.

Police said the shooters fled in a vehicle and remain at large.

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

