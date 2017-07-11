MLB fans line up for All-Star events, game

MIAMI (WSVN) - As the All-Star game approaches, fans braved the heat and lined up to partake in the events going on around Marlins Park.

The line could be seen going out of Marlins Park and down Northwest 16th Avenue, Tuesday.

Fans also stood in line for the All-Star Game red carpet parade.

MLB faces like Jeff Conine and Giancarlo Stanton were some of the many faces that could be seen in the parade.

“Excellent, great time, love the city, great festivities,” said fan Doug McDermod.

“You get to see a new city, you get to see how that city responds to Major League Baseball and embraces all the players, and Miami’s a great place to celebrate the All-Star game,” said fan Jan Wheeler.

Pre-game coverage for the All-Star game begins at 7 p.m. on WSVN.

